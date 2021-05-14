By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NHL has released the schedule for the first round of the Stanley Cups Playoffs.

The Pens will face off against the Islanders in Game 1 on Sunday, May 16 with puck drop at 12 p.m.

The @NHL has announced 2021 #StanleyCup Playoffs First Round schedule scenarios based on the potential results of tonight’s Kings-Avalanche game. https://t.co/2WDzROW7cj pic.twitter.com/VrNrYUP1bt — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 13, 2021

The following games will be on Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m.

The Pens host the Islanders for the first game. While seating capacity will be limited to 25 percent, the state will allow a 50 percent capacity beginning Monday.

The Pens say the increased capacity starting for Game 2 will allow for better seat choices, including glass seats and more two-seat pods. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.

You can see the full Round 1 schedule here.