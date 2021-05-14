By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — The former Wilkinsburg police officer who is under investigation for shooting and killing Romir Talley was recently hired as part of the Penn Hills Police Department.READ MORE: Some Pittsburgh-Area Businesses Will Still Require Masks Following CDC's New Guidance
The Penn Hills police chief said Officer Robert Gowans was hired in April through a normal hiring process.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mayoralty Candidates Reveal Their Day One Top Priority If Elected
Talley was killed when police responded to a call about a Black man who had pulled a gun on the caller. Police say Talley ran from officers and fired a shot at them. Officer Gowans returned fire, shooting Talley seven times.MORE NEWS: County Election Bureaus Short On Poll Workers
Talley’s family has filed an excessive force lawsuit, claiming witness accounts differ from the police report.