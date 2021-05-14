By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beginning today from noon until 4:00 p.m., a big job fair will happen at Ross Park Mall in the mall's center court.
More than 50 stores and restaurants at Ross Park Mall are looking for workers.
Around half of those stores and restaurants are giving on-the-spot interviews, as well.
However, it is recommended that anyone that is interested bring a resume.
More information on jobs, requirements, and more can be found on the Ross Park Mall website at this link.