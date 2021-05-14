By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A car’s wild ride had resulted in the closing of the inbound lanes of Route 28 near RIDC Park.READ MORE: Black Bear Spotted Roaming Forward Township Neighborhood
The inbound lanes are open as of 5:30 a.m.READ MORE: Alice Cooper Auctioning Off Rare Andy Warhol Painting
The car ended up in the trees on the hillside.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Boy Shot In The Leg In Homewood South
The condition of the driver is unknown at this time and if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.