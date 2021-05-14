PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The new guidance from the CDC that vaccinated people do not have to wear masks indoors has people talking, especially parents.

As we finish up the school year, districts are waiting for updated state guidance.

Currently districts like North Hills and Pittsburgh Public said they won’t be changing the policy for now. That’s not the case for Montour, McKeesport and North Allegheny.

All three school leaders told KDKA they want to hear from the Department of Education before giving vaccinated staff the opportunity to take off the masks, but it’s not as easy as yes or no.

McKeesport Superintendent Dr. Mark Holtzman said he’s looking at the fall where more students could be fully vaccinated.

“It’s challenging because we can’t ask for vaccinations or it appears they aren’t going to be mandatory. If that’s the case, how do you legitimize those things?” Holtzman said.

Parents told KDKA that’s a concern. One mom said it could create a divide between students if some can go maskless while others cannot. But others said they want their kids to have their freedom back.

We are still waiting to hear back from the Pennsylvania Department of Education on when that guidance is coming.