By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wexford native Dan Smyers, of country music super-duo Dan + Shay, is mourning the loss of Missy, his beloved rescue dog.

Smyers and his wife, Abby, who is an advocate for animals, adopted Missy at the end of February.

At the time, they knew they wouldn’t have much time with the little dog, but Smyers says they wanted to give her a happy home to live out her last days.

“We knew when we adopted her at age 16 with terminal cancer that our time together would be limited, but it’s still never easy saying goodbye to a loved one. She was safe in our arms as she left us peacefully, and for that we are grateful,” Smyers said on Instagram.

Smyers thanks his wife for taking care of Missy as she dealt with some serious medical concerns.

He writes, “Can’t say enough about the grace and patience of my superhero wife @abbysmyers for dedicating every waking minute to this sweet girl: from hand-feeding each meal, to giving her all the happy days in the sun.”

The couple have four other rescue dogs — Joy, Chief, Ghost and Mac.

Missy was adopted from Wags and Walks in Nashville.

Dan and Abby both say that Missy will always hold a special place in their hearts.

“Missy, we love you and you’ll always hold a special place in our hearts. May all your days be sunny, and your little tail never stop wagging. And to all of you who have so kindly followed her story, thank you,” he wrote.