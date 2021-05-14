By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (KDKA) — A 25-year-old Cleveland woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking another woman with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat, according to police.

The South Euclid Police Department says that they were first called to a Walmart for reports of a fight between two women in the potato chip aisle on Tuesday.

Police say that one woman approached the other woman, who was with her 7-year-old daughter, and “threatened to beat her.” From there, the woman pulled down her face mask and tried spitting at the other woman, climbed into her shopping cart and allegedly hit her in the face with the log of meat.

Police learned that the two women had known each other before the incident as they were formerly neighbors at a duplex. The woman who was hit had a protection order against the woman who approached her.

The woman who is accused by police of instigating the incident has been arrested and is facing charges of Assault and Violating a Temporary Protection Order.

Her 5-year-old child has been placed in the custody of another family relative. Police say the suspect has a “violent” criminal history and had multiple warrants out for her arrest.

“It is unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women,” police wrote on Facebook.