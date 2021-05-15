By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help finding 49-year-old Bebe Otokonda who is currently missing.
According to police, she was last seen around noon on Friday, May 14 wearing blue jeans, a green and khaki-colored shirt, a red "God Bless America" hat and a black book bag.
Special Victims Unit detectives say that Otokonda is 5'7 in height, weighs 187 pounds and has "salt and pepper color hair."
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact SVU detectives at (412) 323-7141.