The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 12:00 p.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 186 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 101 are confirmed and 85 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from three years to 82 years with a median age of 30 years.

The one death occurred in January, and the person was in their 90s.

There have been 6,983 total hospitalizations and 100,039 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,915.

