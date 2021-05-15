By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food banks around Pittsburgh say they’ve been helping tens of thousands of people every week since the pandemic started — and that’s put a lot of pressure on supplies.

When the Coraopolis Food Bank realized they didn’t have any cereal this month, they asked their partners at the Coraopolis Methodist Church to help them gather 200 boxes to feed local families.

Pastor Dennis Lawton put out a call on social media, which was shared all over the community, including by someone who’s touched a lot of lives.

“I think especially a retiring teacher here from Cornell who has a lot of connections with a lot of people, she may be one of the people who is a big key to this because this is more than we’ve ever gotten before,” Lawton said.

Reverend Lawton says in the ten days since they asked for help, 1,000 boxes of cereal have been donated, with more coming in every day.