PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the start of the first weekend under the new mask rules for those who are fully vaccinated — but there still might be some confusion for people and business owners on where you can show your face.

For starters, this isn’t a free-for-all, so don’t go burning your masks and throwing them away.

There are still some places that you will be required to keep them on.

The CDC’s new guidance calls for masks to still be worn in crowded areas like public transportation, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

This guidance though will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.

For fully vaccinated people, it’s no longer recommended that you must wear masks outdoors in crowds, but here’s where the confusion kicks in.

For businesses and others, there’s no surefire way to distinguish who is and isn’t fully vaccinated. For business owners, it’ll be a guessing game based on the honor system.

“The guidelines are vague and not quite clear, so we’re just staying with what we’ve been doing. 75% (capacity), six feet apart, everybody wears a mask until they get to the table,” said Josh Wyrwas, Manager from Fat Head’s Saloon.

“I don’t feel that I have the right to say, let me look at your vaccination card. I don’t,” said Carmella Salem, Owner of Carmella’s Plates & Pints.

