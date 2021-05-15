By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Yet another bear was sighted roaming a local neighborhood.READ MORE: Police: Woman Hits Another Woman With 10-Pound Log Of Prepackaged Meat At Walmart
In a video posted by the Forward Township Police to Facebook from a resident’s Ring Video Door Bell camera, the bear was seen near Guffey Road.READ MORE: Former Pine-Richland Football Coach Eric Kasperowicz Suing After His Contract Wasn't Renewed
The bear could be seen climbing over a wall, took a look at the front door then wandered off.
Forward Township Police say if you see a bear – do not approach it.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Adopts CDC's Relaxed Mask-Wearing Guidelines For Those Fully Vaccinated
They suggest calling 9-1-1 so officers in the area can be made aware and take the proper precautions.