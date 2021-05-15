By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jury selection got underway Friday for the trial of Felipe Vazquez.
The former Pirates closer is accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl in Scottdale, beginning when she was just 13 years old.
RELATED STORIES
- Pirates’ All-Star Closer Felipe Vázquez Facing Several Felony Charges, Including Sexual Assault Of Teen He Met At PNC Park
- Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Facing 21 New Felony Charges
- Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez To Remain Behind Bars After Westmoreland County Judge Denies Bail
The Pirates suspended him when he was arrested in 2019.