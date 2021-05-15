CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The pitcher was arrested in 2019.
Filed Under:Felipe Vazquez, Jury Selection, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jury selection got underway Friday for the trial of Felipe Vazquez.

The former Pirates closer is accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl in Scottdale, beginning when she was just 13 years old.

RELATED STORIES

The Pirates suspended him when he was arrested in 2019.