PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have opened their rookie camp this week, working out their new faces such as Pat Freiermuth, Kendrick Green, and of course, Najee Harris.
Following Saturday’s practice, Harris was asked about his effort and his answers had plenty of people laughing.
This guy 🤣🤣🤣🤣@ohthatsNajee22 pic.twitter.com/UinQ5ZyvV2
"You guys were here?" He asked after a reporter described a one-hand catch Harris made during the practice. "Man, I thought ya'll were boosters!"
The switch from NCAA to the NFL is a different one but for Harris, it’s a lesson learned.