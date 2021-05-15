CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A beautiful and sunny day on Saturday is expected with highs near 70 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Tomorrow will bring a few more clouds and the slight chance for a couple of pop-up showers and thunder showers in the afternoon.

Monday may be a little wetter with the best chance for rain to the south.

We continue to gradually warm up a few degrees each day throughout the week.

We climb all the way to the mid-80s by Friday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

After Monday, the sun returns as well.

