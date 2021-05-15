By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MARION CENTER, Pa. (KDKA) — State troopers are asking for the public's help in locating 17-year-old Angel Komlosky who is considered a runaway.
State Police say that Komlosky left her residence in Marion Center on foot around 8 p.m. Friday and has not returned home.
She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, capri-style pants and white sneakers.
Troopers describe her as having blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing 130 pounds and being 4'11" tall.
State troopers are asking anyone with information about Komlosky’s whereabouts to contact them at 724-357-1960 or call 911.