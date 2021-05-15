By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers announced Saturday that they have signed four of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.READ MORE: Police: Car With Body Inside In Ohio Pond May Have Been There Since December
Defensive End Isaiahh Loudermilk, linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin III have all been signed with the team.READ MORE: Elderly Couple Navigates Vehicle Onto Railroad Tracks On West Carson Street
Roche was the 216th pick in the sixth round, Norwood was the 245th pick in the seventh round, Harvin III was the 254th pick in the seventh round and Loudermilk was the 156th pick in the fifth round, after a surprise trade with the Miami Dolphins.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 47.8% Of Pennsylvanians Age 18 Or Above Fully Vaccinated, 2,210 New Coronavirus Cases
The Steelers started Rookie Minicamp on Friday.