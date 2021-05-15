CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State police recovered a van outside of a truck stop in Greene County that had been stolen from a funeral home last week.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, a suspect gained access to the garage of Wilbert Funeral Services in Mount Morris and took a van that had three human cadavers inside.

The van, along with everything inside, was found by troopers at the Mount Morris Truck Stop on Gas Company Road in Perry Township.

Police say a suspect has “been developed” and they are investigating.