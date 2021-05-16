By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting on Monday, there will be two weeks of lane restrictions on the 40th Street Bridge.
PennDOT says they are inspecting the bridge.
One lane will be closed each day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. weather permitting.
The work is expected to wrap up by May 31.