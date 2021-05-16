CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:40th Street Bridge, Lane Restrictions, Local News, Local TV, PennDOT, Traffic Alert

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting on Monday, there will be two weeks of lane restrictions on the 40th Street Bridge.

READ MORE: Kenmawr Bridge To Close To Traffic For 45 Days Starting May 17

PennDOT says they are inspecting the bridge.

READ MORE: Police: 89-Year-Old Man Shot To Death During Struggle With Relative

One lane will be closed each day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. weather permitting.

MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Issues 612 License To Carry Permits

The work is expected to wrap up by May 31.