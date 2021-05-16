CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARWICK, Pa. (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office issued 612 license to carry permits in Harwick Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says they held the event with Harmar Police and the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

The event ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

On Facebook, they called the event “a success.”