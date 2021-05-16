By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allison Park Church handed out food on Saturday as part of the USDA’s Farm to Families program.
The handout was held at the Beaver Valley Mall in an effort to make sure people everywhere were included.
“We have had semi-trailers come down with boxes of food from the USDA’s Farm to Families program and we’ve been distributing here in Beaver to try and reach out to a different part of the community this week,” said Robin Pikur.
The group is expanding their efforts next Saturday with a food distribution at the Clearview Mall in Butler.