By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Center of Life celebrated 20 years of service to the greater Hazelwood and Pittsburgh community on Friday.

The organization provides all kinds of resources for the community — everything from promoting health and wellness to helping people register to vote.

To celebrate, they held an all-day live stream to honor their roots and look forward to the road ahead.

There were live musical performances, throwback videos and more.