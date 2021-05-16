By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Center of Life celebrated 20 years of service to the greater Hazelwood and Pittsburgh community on Friday.READ MORE: Chris Williams Acquitted Of Felony Charges In Pa. Movie Theater Shooting
The organization provides all kinds of resources for the community — everything from promoting health and wellness to helping people register to vote.READ MORE: Report: Pa. Court May Have Given Jerry Sandusky A $95,000 Break
To celebrate, they held an all-day live stream to honor their roots and look forward to the road ahead.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh RV Show Underway At David L. Lawrence Convention Center
There were live musical performances, throwback videos and more.