By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Live! Casino is hosting another hiring event and all people need is their resumes.READ MORE: Pittsburgh RV Show Underway At David L. Lawrence Convention Center
It is taking place on Monday, May 17 at its recruitment center at the Westmoreland Mall.READ MORE: Lane Restrictions On 40th Street Bridge Begin May 17
The casino says its new entertainment venue PBR Pittsburgh is opening soon, and it needs more workers.
Positions include:MORE NEWS: Kenmawr Bridge To Close To Traffic For 45 Days Starting May 17
- Cocktail Servers
- Restaurant Hosts
- Bartenders
- Bussers
- Barbacks
- Bull Operators
- VIP Servers
- Entertainers
- Line Cooks
- Dishwashers
- Food Servers
People can apply from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.