The casino said it is looking to hire people for its new venue PBR Pittsburgh.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Live! Casino is hosting another hiring event and all people need is their resumes.

It is taking place on Monday, May 17 at its recruitment center at the Westmoreland Mall.

The casino says its new entertainment venue PBR Pittsburgh is opening soon, and it needs more workers.

Positions include:

  • Cocktail Servers
  • Restaurant Hosts
  • Bartenders
  • Bussers
  • Barbacks
  • Bull Operators
  • VIP Servers
  • Entertainers
  • Line Cooks
  • Dishwashers
  • Food Servers

People can apply from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.