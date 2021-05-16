By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONESSEN (KDKA) — A new ordinance has been adopted in Monessen that allows food trucks to operate in the city.
“There were no laws preventing food trucks, but there were also no laws offering guidelines, or explicitly allowing them either”, says Mayor Matt Shorraw.
Food truck operation in Monessen will require a permit with a one-time application fee of $50, an an annual permit fee of $100.
Once approved with proper permits, food vehicles will be allowed to operate on any public street or property in mid-downtown Monessen, as well as in public parks between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.
Mayor Shorraw says he “hopes that having these food trucks in Monessen will attract more people to our Downtown District to support the businesses we have here and to bring more visitors our various parks throughout the City. There has been a demand for more food trucks, and we are excited to be able to make this happen.”
A Food Truck Festival will be held at Monessen City Park on Saturday, June 5 at 12:00 p.m.