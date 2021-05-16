By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Sunday, vaccine efforts in our area continued to expand.
OCA Asian-American advocates teamed up with UPMC for a second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The clinic focused on helping members of the local Asian-American and Pacific Islander community get vaccinated.
In order to make sure everyone whos was in need of a shot got one, there were two dozen interpreters to help navigate the process.
"Three, four weeks ago, we were able to bring them in and created a sense of comfort with translators," said Marian Lien, the president of OCA Pittsburgh. "We have over 25 translating in Madrian as well as Spanish for these community members, many of whom work in our restaurant industry."
Organizers say events and clinics like these help address vaccine hesitancy.