By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People in Schenley Park on Sunday may have heard a lot of construction noises.
That's because it's the latest project from the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater as they prepare to return to the stage.
After years of theaters, the artists are moving outside for a while and they will have something for everyone.
"We'll be doing two different programs, straddling out those two weekends, eight in total," said Harris Ferris, the executive director. "PPG School will be performing, we have the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater Orchestra. Our invited guests will include, and I can't list them all, Attack Theater, we have the River City Brass Band, we have Shakespeare coming in from the Pittsburgh Public Theater, and we have performances from the Pittsburgh Opera."
Performances will begin on Tuesday and you can check out the full schedule at this link.