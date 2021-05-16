CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Tanev has been on injured reserve since April.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ highly anticipated playoff game against the New York Islanders, the Penguins have activated forward Brandon Tanev off of injured reserve.

General Manager Ron Hextall made the announcement Sunday morning.

The Penguins put together a tribute video for Tanev on social media, announcing his return back to the team.

Tanev was placed on the injured reserve list back in April after suffering an injury during a game against Boston.

The Penguins will face off against the Islanders at noon at PPG Paints Arena.