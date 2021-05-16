By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins' highly anticipated playoff game against the New York Islanders, the Penguins have activated forward Brandon Tanev off of injured reserve.
General Manager Ron Hextall made the announcement Sunday morning.
The Penguins put together a tribute video for Tanev on social media, announcing his return back to the team.
IT'S TURBO TIME!
The Penguins have activated Brandon Tanev off of injured reserve: https://t.co/a4ooWDNGyx pic.twitter.com/hdoxKJBpHU
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 16, 2021
Tanev was placed on the injured reserve list back in April after suffering an injury during a game against Boston.
The Penguins will face off against the Islanders at noon at PPG Paints Arena.