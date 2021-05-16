By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh RV Show started yesterday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.READ MORE: Dreams Of The Open Road: Pittsburgh RV Show Rolls Into David L. Lawrence Convention Center
The building is filled with RVs both big and small.
Attendees can also find golf cart dealers, exhibitors and more.
Those KDKA-TV spoke with say they’re happy to have the show back this year.
“It seems a little subdued as far as crowds and such, but we love it down here,” said Tom Finigan of Zelienople. “We come every year. We have the whole family here with us. I think there’s about eight or ten of us down here.”
“It’s pretty cool that they’re hosting it again,” said Roy Holt of Cranberry. “We missed it last year. We’re going to purchase another RV, but we get to come down, check out everything. It’s pretty cool.”
“I love it. I was very excited. I’ve been looking for a long time, and it’s nice to be able to see and feel [the RVs] in person,” said Eric Rose of Canonsburg.
The doors opened at 10 a.m. this morning, and the show runs through next weekend.