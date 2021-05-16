CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Bryan Shaw!
By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be cloudy with a slight chance for a couple of pop-up showers.

Conditions will be similar to yesterday, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday now looks dry, but the clouds stick around.

We continue to gradually warm up a few degrees each day throughout the week.

We climb all the way to the mid-80’s by Thursday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

After Monday, the sun returns as well.

