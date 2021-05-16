By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be cloudy with a slight chance for a couple of pop-up showers.READ MORE: 3rd Swastika Drawing Found At Mt. Lebanon School District
Conditions will be similar to yesterday, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Monday now looks dry, but the clouds stick around.READ MORE: Tractor-Trailer Crash Leaves Two People Dead
We continue to gradually warm up a few degrees each day throughout the week.
We climb all the way to the mid-80’s by Thursday.
After Monday, the sun returns as well.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Adopts CDC's Relaxed Mask-Wearing Guidelines For Those Fully Vaccinated
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.