By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation into a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood is underway.
According to police, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert for 11 rounds on North Dallas Avenue just before 4:00 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a man who had been shot multiple times.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
A second man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
