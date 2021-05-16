CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Paramedics pronounced a man dead at the scene.
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Homewood, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation into a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood is underway.

According to police, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert for 11 rounds on North Dallas Avenue just before 4:00 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a man who had been shot multiple times.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A second man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.