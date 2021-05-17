PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state has once again loosened capacity limits for indoor and outdoor events.

﻿More fans in the seats at sporting events, and perhaps soon, more music in their ears. As Governor Tom Wolf loosens restrictions, big events are springing back to life.

The Pens dropped a tough opener on Sunday, but doubling the fan capacity on Tuesday should give them an added boost.

“We’re very excited tomorrow night to have about 10,000 fans back in the building, which is tremendous,” said Pittsburgh Penguins COO Kevin Acklin.

Starting Monday, indoor events will jump from 25 percent capacity to 50 percent, and outdoor events will go from 50 to 75 percent. Come May 31, the limits will be lifted entirely.

That is good news for the concert business, which has been virtually silent for the past 15 months. But now major shows are in the offing toward the middle and end of the summer, including the just-announced Jason Aldean show at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Aug. 13.

Concert promoter Brian Drusky is lining up as many shows as he can.

“That’s what I’ve been doing for the past couple of weeks is just pounding out offers for people to come to town,” said Drusky.

The big events add some spark and vitality in the move to reopen the local economy.

“At a time when the city is rebounding, coming out of the pandemic, for the Penguins to be here in the first round of the playoffs bringing some economic vitality and jobs back to Pittsburgh is something we’re really excited about,” Acklin said.