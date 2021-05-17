NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – It was a busy weekend for police in North Huntingdon, dealing with a house fire and car explosion that happened just 10 minutes apart. And it wasn’t just the local police involved — the feds got called.
ATF cannot confirm whether these scenes are related at this time, but ATF agents showed up at three scenes in Westmoreland County within the last 48 hours.
It started late Saturday night in North Huntingdon. A house fire broke out on North Thompson Lane. The fire didn't destroy the home but did some damage. Charred clothes, dressers and pieces of the roof were scattered through the front yard.
Less than 45 minutes later, just before midnight Saturday night, a classic car exploded. The car sat parked in front of a garage along Clay Pike. Neighbors say the blast shook the ground. The ATF supervisor said they believe that was an intentional, criminal act.
ATF responded to both scenes, as well as a scene in Penn Township Monday, where two people were found shot to death.