By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Black Crowes’ show at Star Lake has been rescheduled.READ MORE: Kids Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Hopes Of Life Returning To Normal
The Pavilion at Star Lake says the Black Crowes and Dirty Honey will perform on July 28.READ MORE: Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot
For everyone who had tickets for the previous date, those will be honored.
It’ll be the third show at Star Lake Pavilion since the pandemic left stages empty for more than a year. Before the Black Crowes, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band is scheduled for July 15 and Chicago is scheduled for July 21.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 872 New Cases, 17 Additional Deaths
You can find the full schedule here.