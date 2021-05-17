By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city’s traditional Fourth of July fireworks celebration will return this year.

#Pittsburgh is pleased to announce it will hold an Independence Day celebration with fireworks at Point State Park on July 4th. We will waive block party fees for neighborhood parties that day. More: https://t.co/qoxwvLeazi pic.twitter.com/et2hH6qpmt — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) May 17, 2021

The Mayor’s Office says they will be holding a “family-style picnic” at Point State Park with “patriotic music and food vendors from 6 to 10 p.m.” Then, the fireworks will begin at twilight.

City officials say they will also be waiving block party fees for neighborhood parties on Independence Day.

Permits will still be required; however, the city says the regular $25 fees will be waived. Any neighborhood that wants a permit must submit their request by June 23. Applications can be found here.

Click here for additional information on the city’s Block Party Policies.

The city says they will provide the barricades for cordoning off single blocks of residential streets.

If you do consider throwing a block party, the city wants to remind residents that setting off fireworks within the city limits is prohibited by law.

City officials say additional announcements about swimming pools, Cinema in the Park events and concerts will be released soon.

In addition, information about how to register for the 2021 Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race and Dollar Bank Junior Great Race will be released next week. The races will be held on the weekend of Sept. 25-26

