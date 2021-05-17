PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a big day as we phase forward in the COVID-19 pandemic here in Pennsylvania, as the state is loosening restrictions when it comes to gatherings and crowd sizes.

Both indoor and outdoor capacities can increase starting today.

This comes as the Penguins are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and plan to welcome more fans inside PPG Paints Arena for Game 2 of the team’s series with the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Indoor capacity can now be filled to 50%, while outdoor event capacity can be held at 75%.

All of this comes as Governor Tom Wolf is set to lift restrictions at the end of the month.

For the Penguins, this means there will be more than 9,000 fans in attendance for the team’s next game.

This change is also opening the door for the Three Rivers Arts Festival to return to Point State Park.

Organizers say the main stage will move back to the Point, originally being planned to be outside the Byham Theater.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job in Pennsylvania and we are ready as we get towards May 31st. We all have to make up our own decisions,” said Governor Wolf.

The Arts Festival still plans to be a hybrid of indoor and outdoor events.