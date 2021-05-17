By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Human remains were found inside a burned vehicle in Washington County, according to the coroner.
The Washington County coroner was called to the scene of a burned vehicle on Maple Road in East Finley Township Sunday night.
The coroner's office says no other details are available.
State police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 724-223-5200.