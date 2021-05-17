By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several police departments teamed up on Saturday for Operation Cross Walk.
Allegheny County, Mt. Lebanon, and Bethel Park Police departments were out raising awareness for pedestrian safety.
Officers say the warmer weather means more pedestrians on the street.
“We don’t want people speeding, we don’t want people getting hurt or injured. The more the weather gets nicer, the more people come out. So we want to make sure that people are paying attention, both the drivers of the vehicles and the pedestrians themselves as they’re walking,” said Allegheny County Police Sergeant John Robb.
This event wraps up a week-long effort by local departments to raise awareness for pedestrian traffic laws.