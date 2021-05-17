By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 872 new Coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths.

The Department of Health is also reporting 1,111 new cases Sunday and 67 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,187,115 cases and 26,833 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,499 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 330 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 9,723,128 total vaccine doses have been administered and 4,204,233 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 48.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvania is adopting the CDC’s newly relaxed mask-wearing guidelines, meaning fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most places.

However, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says masks are still required for people who aren’t vaccinated until 70% of Pennsylvanian adults are vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,519,018 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,429 cases among residents and 15,105 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,215 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports ____ healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: