PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pleasant weather from the weekend will continues into this week.

Highs yesterday hit 69 degrees, the second day with highs at 69.

We should be a couple of degrees over that today.

I am being conservative, forecasting a high today of 71 degrees.

Most data coming in today shows highs from anywhere from 72 degrees to 78 degrees.

If you follow my forecast closely, you know that I probably lean towards a warm air bias, so it is notable when I am forecasting temperatures below guidance.

We will see if I was right to do it.

If highs today hit the mid-70s, look for my other temperatures for the rest of the week to get a nice bump of a couple of degrees.

Temperatures remain the big weather story of the week with highs returning to the 80’s by Wednesday.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 72 degrees with the average morning low coming in at 51 degrees.

Through Sunday, we had failed to hit the daily averages for nearly two weeks straight.

The last time the city recorded above average temperatures was on May 4th.

Through Sunday, we are 6.9° below average for the monthly temperature.

We will be close to hitting the average today, and the rest of the week is looking like we will be a couple of degrees above average.

By the end of the month we may be right there at nearly perfect for the monthly average.

Quick note that rain chances remain fairly low for the week, but starting on Friday we could see any rain coming in the way of scattered storms.

It doesn’t look like we should be expecting any severe weather, but hail and strong straight line winds will be possible.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.