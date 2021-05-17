By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 17-year-old was found dead in an SUV on Frankstown Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 7900 block of Frankstown Avenue just before 4:00 p.m., and once on the scene, they found Daymeir Boyd of Verona, shot in the passenger seat of an SUV.
Police provided aid to Boyd until medics arrived and then he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
An investigation discovered Boyd was shot inside the vehicle at another location and the driver continued to drive until they reached Frankstown Avenue.
Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.