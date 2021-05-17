By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority will get rid of all vehicle capacity limits by next month.READ MORE: Pa. Governor Tom Wolf Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot
The Port Authority says eliminating the limits will happen in two phases.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 872 New Cases, 17 Additional Deaths
On May 31, capacity limits on 35-foot buses will move to 15, 25 on 40-foot buses and 35 on 60-foot buses and T cars. On June 20, the Port Authority will do away with all limits, including on the Mon Incline.MORE NEWS: Tax Refunds Delayed As May 17 Filing Deadline Arrives
The Port Authority says it’s following CDC guidance by still requiring drivers and passengers to wear masks. While the CDC recently gave fully vaccinated people the green light to go maskless in most cases, masks are recommended on public transportation.