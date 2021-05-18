PRIMARY ELECTION DAYInformation For Pennsylvania Voters
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 166 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 69 are confirmed and 97 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from three months to 92 years with a median age of 29 years.

There have been 7,045 total hospitalizations and 100,367 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,924.

