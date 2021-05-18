By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 166 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.READ MORE: State Police Capture 'Armed And Dangerous' Victor Steban, Wanted For Questioning In Penn Twp. Double Homicide
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 69 are confirmed and 97 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from three months to 92 years with a median age of 29 years.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
There have been 7,045 total hospitalizations and 100,367 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,924.MORE NEWS: Some Voting Machines In Fayette Co. Not Accepting Ballots
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: