By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man has been arrested on arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed a popular Murrysville restaurant, the Trib reports.
According to court documents, Brian Lucas of Murrysville is facing multiple charges, including arson, dangerous burning, burglary and causing a catastrophe in connection with the fire at Spaghetti and Steakhouse this weekend.
The Spaghetti and Steakhouse restaurant now sits along Route 22 charred and destroyed after flames tore through it.
Viewer video showed the intensity of the flames. According to White Valley VFD Chief John Bohinc, it started around 3:30 a.m., and no one was inside.
The Trib reports Lucas admitted to starting the fire after authorities found him sleeping in a car at a nearby car dealership.
After the fire, the Trib reports police were called to Shorkey Chevrolet across Route 22 for a reported vehicle break-in, which is where they found two damaged vehicles — including a 2015 Dodge Durango with major damage. Lucas is accused of breaking into one of the vehicles and starting a fire with some papers, according to the Trib.
He was denied bail.