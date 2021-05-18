By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the more closely watched races is the Pittsburgh Mayoral Democratic primary.

Incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto cast his vote this morning at the Sterrett School Gym on Reynolds Street. He is seeking his third term in office.

State Representative Ed Gainey is one of the candidates running against Peduto for mayor.

He cast his vote at the Catalyst Academy Charter School on Lemington Avenue this morning.

Retired police detective Tony Moreno and Oakland resident Michael Thompson are also on the ballot.

