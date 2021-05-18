By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were on the scene of a fire in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said crews battled the three-alarm fire at a residence on the 4100 block of Main Street at Milgate Street on Monday night.
Officials say there were no reported injuries. Officials say all residents and pets got out safely.
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) May 18, 2021
The fire is under control.