By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were on the scene of a fire in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: James Schwartzmier)

Pittsburgh Public Safety said crews battled the three-alarm fire at a residence on the 4100 block of Main Street at Milgate Street on Monday night.

Officials say there were no reported injuries. Officials say all residents and pets got out safely.

The fire is under control.