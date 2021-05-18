EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man opened fire on a group of people who entered his eastern Pennsylvania home to rob him, killing one and seriously wounding another, state police said.
Police in Monroe County said the resident's confrontation with the five intruders happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday in the home near East Stroudsburg.
Police say a 23-year-old New Jersey man was killed in the shooting. His name wasn't immediately released. A 23-year-old Scranton man was wounded. He was arraigned Tuesday on charges of burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, theft and related counts. The other three men fled but their identities are known, police said.
The 26-year-old resident had a minor injury but didn’t require medical treatment, police said.
Police say the robbery and shooting are under investigation and no charges have been filed.
