By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Customers and employees who are fully vaccinated won't have to wear masks in Giant Eagle anymore.
The company announced that they'll follow the CDC's guidance, no longer requiring masks for people who are fully vaccinated at stores or GetGo locations starting on Monday.
People who aren’t fully vaccinated will be required to mask up.
If you aren't vaccinated yet, you can get a COVID-19 shot at Giant Eagle, with in-store pharmacies offering walk-up availability.
Giant Eagle is one of many grocery stores getting rid of masks for those fully vaccinated. Aldi also joined the list Tuesday, saying they’ve also adopted the CDC’s guidance.