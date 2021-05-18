By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Home Depot is joining the growing list of retailers who are easing requirements for customers to wear masks or face coverings if they have been fully vaccinated.
A company spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch that mask requirements will remain in place in stores located in states where mask mandates are still in effect.
Several businesses and companies have adapted their mask guidelines as the CDC has issued new guidance for those who are fully vaccinated.
