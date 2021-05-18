By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Incumbent candidate Bill Peduto has unexpectedly conceded the Democratic primary election for Pittsburgh Mayor to State Rep. Ed Gainey late Tuesday night.
“I just called @gainey_ed and congratulated him on earning the Democratic endorsement for Mayor of the city of Pittsburgh. Wishing him well. Thank you Pittsburgh for the honor of being your Mayor these past 8 years. I will remain forever grateful,” Peduto wrote on Twitter.
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) May 19, 2021
This comes as just over 51% of precincts in Allegheny County are reporting unofficial results.
As of 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, Gainey leads with 44.05%, while Peduto lags behind at 42.37%.
You can keep up with the election results as they come in tonight with our primary election results tracker, which you can find here.