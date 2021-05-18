By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DORMONT (KDKA) — Part of West Liberty Avenue has reopened following a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called out just before 3:00 a.m. near the intersection of West Liberty and McFarland.
9 people were displaced because of the fire that broke out in the rear of an apartment building.
The building has 7 units inside, and no one was injured in the fire.
The Red Cross will be assisting those displaced.
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked the fire.
