Firefighters were called out just before 3:00 a.m. near the intersection of West Liberty and McFarland.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DORMONT (KDKA) — Part of West Liberty Avenue has reopened following a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.

9 people were displaced because of the fire that broke out in the rear of an apartment building.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The building has 7 units inside, and no one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross will be assisting those displaced.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked the fire.

